An investigation into Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s technical aspects

The price of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) closed at 10.69 in the last session, up 0.47% from day before closing price of $10.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1396783 shares were traded. IOVA reached its highest trading level at $10.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.45.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IOVA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 28, 2022, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $23 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Vogt Frederick G bought 1,000 shares for $6.44 per share. The transaction valued at 6,440 led to the insider holds 1,000 shares of the business.

Rothbaum Wayne P. bought 500,000 shares of IOVA for $3,215,500 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 8,067,333 shares after completing the transaction at $6.43 per share. On May 31, another insider, Rothbaum Wayne P., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500,000 shares for $6.77 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,384,550 and bolstered with 7,567,333 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IOVA has reached a high of $27.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IOVA traded on average about 3.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.22M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 157.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.02M. Shares short for IOVA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.94M with a Short Ratio of 6.23, compared to 16.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.69% and a Short% of Float of 13.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.53 and a low estimate of $-0.7, while EPS last year was $-0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.62, with high estimates of $-0.53 and low estimates of $-0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.16 and $-2.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.45. EPS for the following year is $-2.18, with 12 analysts recommending between $-1.63 and $-2.82.