Analysis of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP): Selected Notes

The closing price of XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) was 19.70 for the day, up 0.41% from the previous closing price of $19.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2505673 shares were traded. XP reached its highest trading level at $20.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.57.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 07, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $37 to $31.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $26.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, XP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XP has reached a high of $46.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.35.

Shares Statistics:

XP traded an average of 3.82M shares per day over the past three months and 2.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 558.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 408.50M. Insiders hold about 26.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.70% stake in the company. Shares short for XP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.56M with a Short Ratio of 2.57, compared to 9.08M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.53% and a Short% of Float of 2.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.42 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $1.47, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.77 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.57B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.17B and the low estimate is $2.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.