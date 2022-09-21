Analysis of Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM): Selected Notes

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) closed the day trading at 115.25 down -0.78% from the previous closing price of $116.16. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1633376 shares were traded. YUM reached its highest trading level at $115.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of YUM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 79.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on September 08, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $144.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Buy on July 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $125 to $135.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when GRADDICK WEIR MIRIAN M sold 1,215 shares for $118.30 per share. The transaction valued at 143,734 led to the insider holds 1,233 shares of the business.

Russell David Eric sold 4,454 shares of YUM for $527,888 on Aug 10. The Vice President, Controller now owns 17,266 shares after completing the transaction at $118.52 per share. On Jan 14, another insider, Gibbs David W, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 1,433 shares for $128.12 each. As a result, the insider received 183,596 and left with 19,166 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Yum!’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YUM has reached a high of $139.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 117.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 120.39.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, YUM traded about 1.56M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, YUM traded about 1.69M shares per day. A total of 286.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 284.25M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.50% stake in the company. Shares short for YUM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.27, compared to 2.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.31%.

Dividends & Splits

YUM’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.28, up from 1.94 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.68. The current Payout Ratio is 42.20% for YUM, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1391:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $1.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.16 and $4.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.68. EPS for the following year is $5.4, with 28 analysts recommending between $5.7 and $5.14.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $1.65B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.69B to a low estimate of $1.6B. As of the current estimate, Yum! Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.6B, an estimated increase of 2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.69B, an increase of 5.30% over than the figure of $2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.63B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YUM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.58B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.64B and the low estimate is $7.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.