Are analysts optimistic about Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BLDP) stock?

The closing price of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) was 6.81 for the day, down -6.84% from the previous closing price of $7.31. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2884838 shares were traded. BLDP reached its highest trading level at $7.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.78.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BLDP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.40 and its Current Ratio is at 15.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLDP has reached a high of $19.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.20.

Shares Statistics:

BLDP traded an average of 3.86M shares per day over the past three months and 2.73M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 298.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.52M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BLDP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.88M with a Short Ratio of 7.12, compared to 24.93M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.08, while EPS last year was $-0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.19 and $-0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.25. EPS for the following year is $-0.19, with 19 analysts recommending between $-0.09 and $-0.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $36.1M to a low estimate of $21M. As of the current estimate, Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $27.77M, an estimated decrease of -4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.49M, an increase of 10.10% over than the figure of $-4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.8M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLDP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $139M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $87.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $103.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $103.88M, down -0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $144.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $210M and the low estimate is $94.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.