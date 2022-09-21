Are Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) closed at 132.75 up 0.17% from its previous closing price of $132.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1330893 shares were traded. DRI reached its highest trading level at $133.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $130.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Darden Restaurants Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on September 08, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $153.

Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on June 22, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $175 to $155.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 02 when LEE EUGENE I JR sold 41,442 shares for $124.71 per share. The transaction valued at 5,168,253 led to the insider holds 222,480 shares of the business.

MENSAH NANA sold 567 shares of DRI for $66,355 on Jul 15. The Director now owns 10 shares after completing the transaction at $117.03 per share. On Jun 28, another insider, WILMOTT TIMOTHY J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $120.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,200,000 and bolstered with 27,094 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Darden’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRI has reached a high of $164.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 125.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 131.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DRI has traded an average of 1.15M shares per day and 1.1M over the past ten days. A total of 124.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.12M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DRI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.83M with a Short Ratio of 4.14, compared to 5.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.89% and a Short% of Float of 4.40%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DRI is 4.84, from 0.67 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.56. The current Payout Ratio is 60.30% for DRI, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 09, 2015 when the company split stock in a 10000:8939 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 24 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.59 and a low estimate of $1.52, while EPS last year was $1.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.47, with high estimates of $1.52 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8 and $7.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.69. EPS for the following year is $8.57, with 25 analysts recommending between $9.7 and $8.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.63B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.08B and the low estimate is $10.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.