Considering Amgen Inc. (AMGN) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $230.76 in the most recent trading day, Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) closed at 227.71, down -1.32%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-3.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1736588 shares were traded. AMGN reached its highest trading level at $229.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $226.54.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 14.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on May 23, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $256.

On February 09, 2022, Wells Fargo reiterated its Equal Weight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $210 to $250.

Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $272 to $285.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Williams R Sanders sold 200 shares for $249.96 per share. The transaction valued at 49,992 led to the insider holds 5,301 shares of the business.

ECKERT ROBERT sold 6,600 shares of AMGN for $1,643,378 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 21,184 shares after completing the transaction at $249.00 per share. On May 23, another insider, Williams R Sanders, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 600 shares for $250.00 each. As a result, the insider received 150,000 and left with 5,501 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Amgen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 50.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMGN has reached a high of $258.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $198.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 244.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 237.50.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.13M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 535.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 533.66M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMGN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 17.33M with a Short Ratio of 5.99, compared to 18.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.24% and a Short% of Float of 3.25%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AMGN’s forward annual dividend rate was 6.56, compared to 7.76 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.79. The current Payout Ratio is 62.50% for AMGN, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 21, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.87 and a low estimate of $3.95, while EPS last year was $4.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.59, with high estimates of $4.95 and low estimates of $3.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.04 and $16.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.4. EPS for the following year is $18.9, with 25 analysts recommending between $24.96 and $17.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.98B, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.36B and the low estimate is $25.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.