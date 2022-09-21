Coty Inc. (COTY) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) closed the day trading at 7.79 down -0.38% from the previous closing price of $7.82. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4258118 shares were traded. COTY reached its highest trading level at $7.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.68.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of COTY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 30, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Singer Robert S bought 5,000 shares for $7.35 per share. The transaction valued at 36,743 led to the insider holds 239,982 shares of the business.

Singer Robert S bought 10,000 shares of COTY for $72,851 on Sep 01. The Director now owns 234,982 shares after completing the transaction at $7.29 per share. On May 17, another insider, Goudet Olivier, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $6.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 645,080 and bolstered with 739,129 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Coty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 108.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COTY has reached a high of $11.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.23.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, COTY traded about 6.57M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, COTY traded about 5.93M shares per day. A total of 838.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 345.77M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.90% stake in the company. Shares short for COTY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.81M with a Short Ratio of 3.05, compared to 24.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.36% and a Short% of Float of 4.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.02, while EPS last year was $-0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.14B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.16B to a low estimate of $1.12B. As of the current estimate, Coty Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.06B, an estimated increase of 7.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COTY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.63B, up 13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.64B and the low estimate is $4.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.