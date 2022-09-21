I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS).

After closing at $1.37 in the most recent trading day, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) closed at 2.20, up 60.62%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.8305 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2471888 shares were traded. PBTS reached its highest trading level at $2.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PBTS by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBTS has reached a high of $1.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3506, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7011.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 111.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.60M. Insiders hold about 19.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.78% stake in the company. Shares short for PBTS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 0.78, compared to 7.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.