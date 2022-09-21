I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Synchrony Financial (SYF).

The price of Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) closed at 31.64 in the last session, down -3.27% from day before closing price of $32.71. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4742365 shares were traded. SYF reached its highest trading level at $32.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.19.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SYF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on July 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $32 from $45 previously.

On May 12, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $22.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on April 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $48 to $49.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when KEANE MARGARET M sold 70,000 shares for $30.03 per share. The transaction valued at 2,102,100 led to the insider holds 828,694 shares of the business.

MELITO DAVID P sold 1,116 shares of SYF for $44,640 on Apr 18. The now owns 14,404 shares after completing the transaction at $40.00 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, MELITO DAVID P, who serves as the of the company, sold 4,141 shares for $40.00 each. As a result, the insider received 165,640 and left with 16,486 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Synchrony’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYF has reached a high of $52.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.55.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SYF traded on average about 5.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.7M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 493.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 479.72M. Shares short for SYF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.94, compared to 12.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.32% and a Short% of Float of 2.69%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SYF is 0.92, which was 0.88 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.44.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.68 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.33 and $5.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.92. EPS for the following year is $5.54, with 21 analysts recommending between $6.25 and $4.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.85B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.26B to a low estimate of $3.73B. As of the current estimate, Synchrony Financial’s year-ago sales were $3.66B, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.99B, an increase of 4.30% less than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.8B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.24B, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.05B and the low estimate is $15.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.