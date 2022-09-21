In spite of Ambev S.A.’s (NYSE:ABEV) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) closed at 3.00 up 1.35% from its previous closing price of $2.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 40929298 shares were traded. ABEV reached its highest trading level at $3.0150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ambev S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 67.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 03, 2021, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $3 to $3.50.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on October 06, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $3.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ambev’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABEV has reached a high of $3.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8574, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8200.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ABEV has traded an average of 30.49M shares per day and 22.15M over the past ten days. A total of 15.74B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.41B. Shares short for ABEV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 31.73M with a Short Ratio of 1.07, compared to 30.1M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ABEV is 0.20, from 0.49 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 16.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.90. The current Payout Ratio is 368.10% for ABEV, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 05, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 19, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 10, 2013 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.16 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.36B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.51B to a low estimate of $3.14B. As of the current estimate, Ambev S.A.’s year-ago sales were $2.97B, an estimated increase of 13.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.5B, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.49B and the low estimate is $14.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.