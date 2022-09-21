In spite of Okta Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OKTA) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Okta Inc.’s stock clocked out at 58.50, down -0.70% from its previous closing price of $58.91. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5697792 shares were traded. OKTA reached its highest trading level at $59.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.85.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OKTA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 284.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $90.

On September 02, 2022, Guggenheim Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also lowered its target price recommendation from $89 to $65.

Stephens Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on September 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $145 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Kerrest Jacques Frederic sold 2,482 shares for $59.39 per share. The transaction valued at 147,414 led to the insider holds 17,544 shares of the business.

McKinnon Todd sold 3,921 shares of OKTA for $232,880 on Sep 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 15,012 shares after completing the transaction at $59.39 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, Tighe Brett, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,844 shares for $59.39 each. As a result, the insider received 168,914 and left with 36,337 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OKTA has reached a high of $272.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 136.75.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OKTA traded 3.79M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 157.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.86M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OKTA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.02M with a Short Ratio of 2.00, compared to 6.33M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.45% and a Short% of Float of 4.68%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 23 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.26 and a low estimate of $-0.32, while EPS last year was $-0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.28, with high estimates of $-0.21 and low estimates of $-0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.88 and $-1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.11. EPS for the following year is $-0.59, with 25 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $-1.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OKTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 39.50% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.51B and the low estimate is $2.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.