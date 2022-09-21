In the case of Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC), what’s next?

The closing price of Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) was 0.45 for the day, down -2.13% from the previous closing price of $0.46. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0098 from its previous closing price. On the day, 870135 shares were traded. ASTC reached its highest trading level at $0.4695 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ASTC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.40 and its Current Ratio is at 22.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on October 28, 2016, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Leonard Braden Michael bought 129,990 shares for $0.47 per share. The transaction valued at 61,017 led to the insider holds 5,381,382 shares of the business.

Leonard Braden Michael bought 122,070 shares of ASTC for $56,286 on Sep 01. The 10% Owner now owns 5,251,392 shares after completing the transaction at $0.46 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Leonard Braden Michael, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 167,589 shares for $0.47 each. As a result, the insider paid 79,554 and bolstered with 5,139,322 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASTC has reached a high of $1.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4630, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5796.

Shares Statistics:

ASTC traded an average of 210.47K shares per day over the past three months and 292.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.22M. Insiders hold about 11.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 109.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.14, compared to 91.63k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.22% and a Short% of Float of 0.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.