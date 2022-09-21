In What Direction Will Sea Limited’s (NYSE:SE) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) was 57.44 for the day, down -3.87% from the previous closing price of $59.75. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4456686 shares were traded. SE reached its highest trading level at $59.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.20.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 129.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on March 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $250 to $105.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SE has reached a high of $372.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 113.15.

Shares Statistics:

SE traded an average of 6.12M shares per day over the past three months and 5.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 555.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 253.71M. Insiders hold about 39.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 20.42M with a Short Ratio of 3.96, compared to 18.73M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.17 and a low estimate of $-1.38, while EPS last year was $-0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.13, with high estimates of $-0.18 and low estimates of $-1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.7 and $-6.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-4.51. EPS for the following year is $-3.32, with 23 analysts recommending between $-0.74 and $-6.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.16B to a low estimate of $443.79M. As of the current estimate, Sea Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.94B, an estimated increase of 39.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.96B, up 28.10% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.02B and the low estimate is $2.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.