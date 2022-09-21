Investing in Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Bausch + Lomb Corporation’s stock clocked out at 16.99, down -2.97% from its previous closing price of $17.51. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 986801 shares were traded. BLCO reached its highest trading level at $17.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.95.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BLCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on September 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On July 26, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $22.

On June 24, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on June 24, 2022, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Bausch Health Companies Inc. sold 4,550,357 shares for $17.05 per share. The transaction valued at 77,606,339 led to the insider holds 310,449,643 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bausch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLCO has reached a high of $20.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.01.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BLCO traded 1.21M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 350.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 349.08M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BLCO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.44M with a Short Ratio of 2.90, compared to 3.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 9.83%.

Earnings Estimates

