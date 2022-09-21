Is Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After closing at $16.24 in the most recent trading day, Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) closed at 16.87, up 3.88%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17372151 shares were traded. LYFT reached its highest trading level at $17.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.02.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LYFT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Sverchek Kristin sold 18,885 shares for $20.05 per share. The transaction valued at 378,663 led to the insider holds 194,538 shares of the business.

Sverchek Kristin sold 13,000 shares of LYFT for $246,789 on Aug 09. The President of Business Affairs now owns 70,350 shares after completing the transaction at $18.98 per share. On May 27, another insider, Wilderotter Mary Agnes, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 553 shares for $17.94 each. As a result, the insider received 9,919 and left with 21,824 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYFT has reached a high of $57.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.82.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 13.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 17.4M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 350.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 309.17M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LYFT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 41.94M with a Short Ratio of 2.68, compared to 29.79M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.05% and a Short% of Float of 16.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $-0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $-0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.99 and $-0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 23 analysts recommending between $2.79 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

33 analysts predict $987.94M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.09B to a low estimate of $869.66M. As of the current estimate, Lyft Inc.’s year-ago sales were $696.86M, an estimated increase of 41.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 33 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.12B, an increase of 30.10% less than the figure of $41.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $897.5M.

A total of 41 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.21B, up 31.30% from the average estimate. Based on 41 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.45B and the low estimate is $3.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.