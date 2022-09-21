Is this a Prime Time To acquire Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) stock

The price of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) closed at 38.12 in the last session, down -4.94% from day before closing price of $40.10. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1384902 shares were traded. CSIQ reached its highest trading level at $40.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.86.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CSIQ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on September 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $38 from $43 previously.

On November 23, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $44.

On January 08, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $71.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on January 08, 2021, with a $71 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSIQ has reached a high of $47.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.74.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CSIQ traded on average about 1.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.49M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 64.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.52M. Insiders hold about 31.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CSIQ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.81M with a Short Ratio of 2.79, compared to 3.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.92% and a Short% of Float of 7.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.54 and $0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.03. EPS for the following year is $3.26, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.24 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSIQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.28B, up 37.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.09B and the low estimate is $7.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.