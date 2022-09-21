Is XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) closed at 1.03 in the last session, down -1.90% from day before closing price of $1.05. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1048277 shares were traded. XL reached its highest trading level at $1.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 27.90 and its Current Ratio is at 29.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 29, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on January 29, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Miller John P. bought 20,000 shares for $1.11 per share. The transaction valued at 22,200 led to the insider holds 261,935 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XL has reached a high of $6.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2278, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8448.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XL traded on average about 1.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.41M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 142.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.55M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.80% stake in the company. Shares short for XL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.91M with a Short Ratio of 2.14, compared to 9.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.46% and a Short% of Float of 3.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.17 and a low estimate of $-0.17, while EPS last year was $-0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.16, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.66 and $-0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.66. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.6M, up 48.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.4M and the low estimate is $40.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 74.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.