It’s an appealing income play to consider EQT Corporation (EQT)

The price of EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) closed at 46.56 in the last session, down -1.65% from day before closing price of $47.34. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6027650 shares were traded. EQT reached its highest trading level at $47.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.43.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EQT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 411.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on September 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $65 from $50 previously.

On September 19, 2022, BofA Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $72 to $74.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Jackson Kathryn Jean sold 11,568 shares for $42.34 per share. The transaction valued at 489,789 led to the insider holds 501 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQT has reached a high of $51.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.70.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EQT traded on average about 7.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.62M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 369.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 368.19M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EQT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.14M with a Short Ratio of 3.01, compared to 23.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.26% and a Short% of Float of 7.40%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EQT is 0.60, which was 0.03 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.64 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.16, with high estimates of $2.26 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.8 and $2.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.7. EPS for the following year is $7.85, with 18 analysts recommending between $11.01 and $5.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.54B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.82B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of the current estimate, EQT Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.12B, an estimated increase of 37.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.71B, an increase of 21.20% less than the figure of $37.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.49B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.65B, up 14.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.04B and the low estimate is $7.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.