It’s an appealing income play to consider MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG)

The price of MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) closed at 3.07 in the last session, down -5.25% from day before closing price of $3.24. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1006612 shares were traded. MDXG reached its highest trading level at $3.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MDXG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on July 26, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On March 19, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Stein Robert Benjamin sold 8,329 shares for $3.46 per share. The transaction valued at 28,785 led to the insider holds 278,673 shares of the business.

Stein Robert Benjamin sold 19,000 shares of MDXG for $65,284 on Sep 12. The President, Regenerative Med. now owns 287,002 shares after completing the transaction at $3.44 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Stein Robert Benjamin, who serves as the President, Regenerative Med. of the company, sold 8,503 shares for $4.04 each. As a result, the insider received 34,344 and left with 306,002 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDXG has reached a high of $8.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6552, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4100.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MDXG traded on average about 513.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 836.02k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 112.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.37M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MDXG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.67M with a Short Ratio of 5.79, compared to 3.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 3.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.08, while EPS last year was $-0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.03, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $-0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.08 and $-0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.21. EPS for the following year is $-0.01, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $-0.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDXG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $275.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $269.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $272.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $258.62M, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $311.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $323.17M and the low estimate is $300M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.