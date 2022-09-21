It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) stock

The closing price of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) was 7.22 for the day, down -0.41% from the previous closing price of $7.25. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23129663 shares were traded. SWN reached its highest trading level at $7.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.08.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SWN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 170.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $8.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $13.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWN has reached a high of $9.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.40.

Shares Statistics:

SWN traded an average of 40.62M shares per day over the past three months and 34.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.12B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.11B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SWN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 44.9M with a Short Ratio of 0.94, compared to 67.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.02% and a Short% of Float of 5.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.49 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.49. EPS for the following year is $2.03, with 20 analysts recommending between $2.53 and $1.47.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.22B to a low estimate of $1.23B. As of the current estimate, Southwestern Energy Company’s year-ago sales were $1.05B, an estimated increase of 58.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.68B, an increase of 5.00% less than the figure of $58.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.67B, up 1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.57B and the low estimate is $5.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.