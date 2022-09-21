KSS (Kohl’s Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) closed at 28.31 down -3.48% from its previous closing price of $29.33. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3910619 shares were traded. KSS reached its highest trading level at $29.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.13.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kohl’s Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $29 from $40 previously.

On August 04, 2022, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $60 to $35.

Gordon Haskett Downgraded its Accumulate to Hold on July 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when SCHLIFSKE JOHN E. bought 3,413 shares for $29.29 per share. The transaction valued at 99,967 led to the insider holds 46,937 shares of the business.

PRISING JONAS bought 10,000 shares of KSS for $296,694 on Aug 23. The Director now owns 60,647 shares after completing the transaction at $29.67 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, BONEPARTH PETER, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $30.01 each. As a result, the insider paid 750,130 and bolstered with 70,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kohl’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KSS has reached a high of $64.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.96.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KSS has traded an average of 5.19M shares per day and 4.54M over the past ten days. A total of 127.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.97M. Shares short for KSS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.71M with a Short Ratio of 3.98, compared to 12.04M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.45% and a Short% of Float of 14.79%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KSS is 2.00, from 0.70 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.58. The current Payout Ratio is 28.90% for KSS, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 24, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.81 and a low estimate of $0.71, while EPS last year was $2.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $1.77 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.79 and $2.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.47. EPS for the following year is $4.93, with 15 analysts recommending between $7.35 and $2.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KSS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.47B, down -4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.22B and the low estimate is $17.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.