NXPI (NXP Semiconductors N.V.): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $163.10 in the most recent trading day, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) closed at 160.90, down -1.35%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1346082 shares were traded. NXPI reached its highest trading level at $162.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $159.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NXPI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on April 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $190 from $240 previously.

On January 20, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $235 to $210.

Barclays reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on January 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $230 to $250.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Southern Julie bought 135 shares for $178.07 per share. The transaction valued at 24,039 led to the insider holds 9,039 shares of the business.

Kaeser Josef sold 4,700 shares of NXPI for $1,099,330 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 10,007 shares after completing the transaction at $233.90 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Wuamett Jennifer, who serves as the EVP & General Counsel of the company, sold 7,200 shares for $219.42 each. As a result, the insider received 1,579,782 and left with 36,614 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NXP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXPI has reached a high of $239.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $140.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 171.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 185.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 262.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 261.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NXPI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.84M with a Short Ratio of 1.89, compared to 7.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.84% and a Short% of Float of 1.84%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NXPI’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.69, compared to 3.38 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.75 and a low estimate of $3.38, while EPS last year was $2.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.61, with high estimates of $3.88 and low estimates of $3.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.43 and $12.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.07. EPS for the following year is $13.73, with 26 analysts recommending between $15.51 and $10.66.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $3.43B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.49B to a low estimate of $3.42B. As of the current estimate, NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s year-ago sales were $2.85B, an estimated increase of 20.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.43B, an increase of 12.90% less than the figure of $20.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.13B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NXPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.06B, up 19.60% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.63B and the low estimate is $11.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.