Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) closed at 0.45 in the last session, down -2.73% from day before closing price of $0.47. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0127 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2313764 shares were traded. ORTX reached its highest trading level at $0.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4460.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ORTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 01 when THOMAS FRANK E bought 10,000 shares for $0.75 per share. The transaction valued at 7,474 led to the insider holds 52,081 shares of the business.

Gaspar Bobby bought 15,000 shares of ORTX for $11,085 on Apr 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 366,158 shares after completing the transaction at $0.74 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORTX has reached a high of $2.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5564, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7645.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ORTX traded on average about 732.94K shares per day over the past 3-months and 676.87k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 127.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.79M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ORTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 957.53k with a Short Ratio of 0.40, compared to 1.33M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.23 and a low estimate of $-0.34, while EPS last year was $-0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.84 and $-1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.93. EPS for the following year is $-0.79, with 8 analysts recommending between $-0.51 and $-1.11.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $6M to a low estimate of $2.3M. As of the current estimate, Orchard Therapeutics plc’s year-ago sales were $260k, an estimated increase of 1,246.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68M, up 916.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.4M and the low estimate is $7.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 54.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.