PINS (Pinterest Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) closed at 24.76 down -2.60% from its previous closing price of $25.42. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10686770 shares were traded. PINS reached its highest trading level at $25.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pinterest Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 02, 2022, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $22 to $35.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on June 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Gavini Naveen sold 4,756 shares for $25.47 per share. The transaction valued at 121,118 led to the insider holds 492,141 shares of the business.

Gavini Naveen sold 4,756 shares of PINS for $110,984 on Aug 12. The SVP, Products now owns 496,897 shares after completing the transaction at $23.34 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Ready William J, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 222,551 shares for $22.47 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,000,009 and bolstered with 222,551 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pinterest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 66.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PINS has reached a high of $66.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.74.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PINS has traded an average of 16.36M shares per day and 17.05M over the past ten days. A total of 662.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 578.13M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PINS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 45.86M with a Short Ratio of 1.59, compared to 54.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.91% and a Short% of Float of 8.00%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.34 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.92. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 24 analysts recommending between $1.62 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 24 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $666.98M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $712M to a low estimate of $545.26M. As of the current estimate, Pinterest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $613.21M, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PINS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.58B, up 14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.09B and the low estimate is $2.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.