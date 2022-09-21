The name Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) closed at 43.50 down -2.42% from its previous closing price of $44.58. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1304099 shares were traded. TOL reached its highest trading level at $44.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.44.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Toll Brothers Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 25, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $49.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on June 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $48.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Yearley Douglas C. Jr. sold 25,000 shares for $72.13 per share. The transaction valued at 1,803,200 led to the insider holds 159,919 shares of the business.

MARBACH CARL B sold 10,000 shares of TOL for $722,780 on Dec 28. The Director now owns 67,430 shares after completing the transaction at $72.28 per share. On Dec 27, another insider, Connor Martin P., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $70.97 each. As a result, the insider received 354,830 and left with 34,561 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Toll’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOL has reached a high of $75.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.12.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TOL has traded an average of 1.63M shares per day and 1.9M over the past ten days. A total of 115.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.30M. Insiders hold about 7.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TOL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.56M with a Short Ratio of 2.28, compared to 3.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.09% and a Short% of Float of 4.42%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TOL is 0.80, from 0.44 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.06. The current Payout Ratio is 8.60% for TOL, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 10, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.45 and a low estimate of $2.19, while EPS last year was $1.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.95, with high estimates of $5.56 and low estimates of $4.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.97 and $9.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.23. EPS for the following year is $10.87, with 18 analysts recommending between $13.63 and $7.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.43B, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.18B and the low estimate is $9.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.