There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) can be one of them

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) closed the day trading at 65.37 down -2.27% from the previous closing price of $66.89. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5180334 shares were traded. MCHP reached its highest trading level at $66.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.09.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MCHP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 93.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on June 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $75 from $70 previously.

On March 28, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $79.

Wells Fargo reiterated its Equal Weight rating for the stock on February 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when LITTLE MITCHELL R sold 6,937 shares for $65.96 per share. The transaction valued at 457,565 led to the insider holds 6,264 shares of the business.

Bjornholt James Eric sold 2,379 shares of MCHP for $162,272 on Aug 23. The Senior VP and CFO now owns 35,333 shares after completing the transaction at $68.21 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, CHAPMAN MATTHEW W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $68.21 each. As a result, the insider received 68,210 and left with 37,682 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Microchip’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCHP has reached a high of $90.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.01.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MCHP traded about 4.52M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MCHP traded about 4.86M shares per day. A total of 553.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 541.04M. Insiders hold about 2.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MCHP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.93M with a Short Ratio of 3.00, compared to 14.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.52% and a Short% of Float of 2.92%.

Dividends & Splits

MCHP’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.20, up from 1.47 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.46. The current Payout Ratio is 35.20% for MCHP, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 08, 2002 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.5 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.34, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.82 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.35. EPS for the following year is $5.53, with 23 analysts recommending between $6.45 and $4.03.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $1.95B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.97B to a low estimate of $1.86B. As of the current estimate, Microchip Technology Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.57B, an estimated increase of 24.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.96B, an increase of 18.90% less than the figure of $24.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.54B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCHP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.82B, up 15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.84B and the low estimate is $6.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.