There are many powerful catalysts in the market: uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) can be one of them

The closing price of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) was 0.59 for the day, down -2.07% from the previous closing price of $0.60. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0124 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1446926 shares were traded. UCL reached its highest trading level at $0.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UCL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UCL has reached a high of $7.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7982, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4991.

Shares Statistics:

UCL traded an average of 121.24K shares per day over the past three months and 395.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.76M. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.60% stake in the company. Shares short for UCL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 45.35k with a Short Ratio of 0.45, compared to 50.59k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.14 and a low estimate of $-0.24, while EPS last year was $-0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.15, with high estimates of $-0.13 and low estimates of $-0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.58 and $-0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.7. EPS for the following year is $-0.59, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.55 and $-0.63.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.08M to a low estimate of $17M. As of the current estimate, uCloudlink Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.24M, an estimated decrease of -11.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $81.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $81.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $73.82M, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $108.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $109.89M and the low estimate is $108M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.