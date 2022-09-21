There is a good chance Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) closed at 13.35 in the last session, up 1.44% from day before closing price of $13.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1206417 shares were traded. ALLO reached its highest trading level at $13.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALLO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.40 and its Current Ratio is at 11.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 15, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $32.

On June 03, 2022, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.Robert W. Baird initiated its Neutral rating on June 03, 2022, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when WITTE OWEN N. sold 5,000 shares for $17.25 per share. The transaction valued at 86,250 led to the insider holds 218,271 shares of the business.

WITTE OWEN N. sold 5,000 shares of ALLO for $86,250 on Aug 12. The Director now owns 218,271 shares after completing the transaction at $17.25 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, WITTE OWEN N., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $16.50 each. As a result, the insider received 165,000 and left with 223,271 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9830.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLO has reached a high of $27.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.50.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALLO traded on average about 1.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.84M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 143.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.14M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.43M with a Short Ratio of 12.89, compared to 22.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.62% and a Short% of Float of 25.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.57 and a low estimate of $-0.67, while EPS last year was $-0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.69, with high estimates of $-0.62 and low estimates of $-0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.43 and $-2.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.58. EPS for the following year is $-2.87, with 18 analysts recommending between $-2.4 and $-3.49.