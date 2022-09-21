There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC).

As of close of business last night, Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s stock clocked out at 13.02, down -0.76% from its previous closing price of $13.12. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1158865 shares were traded. ALHC reached its highest trading level at $13.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.72.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALHC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 26, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $14.

On December 14, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on December 14, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. sold 6,955,994 shares for $14.61 per share. The transaction valued at 101,627,072 led to the insider holds 60,993,323 shares of the business.

General Atlantic (ALN HLTH), L sold 6,955,994 shares of ALHC for $101,627,072 on Sep 20. The Director now owns 60,993,323 shares after completing the transaction at $14.61 per share. On Sep 20, another insider, Warburg Pincus Partners GP LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,044,006 shares for $14.61 each. As a result, the insider received 29,862,928 and left with 17,922,779 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALHC has reached a high of $23.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.63.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALHC traded 781.80K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 181.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.57M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ALHC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.78M with a Short Ratio of 2.77, compared to 3.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 3.26%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.23 and a low estimate of $-0.28, while EPS last year was $-0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.27, with high estimates of $-0.24 and low estimates of $-0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.94 and $-1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.05. EPS for the following year is $-0.99, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.82 and $-1.19.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $337.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $339.56M to a low estimate of $336.85M. As of the current estimate, Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $267.27M, an estimated increase of 26.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, up 15.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.71B and the low estimate is $1.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.