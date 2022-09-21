There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) closed the day trading at 131.76 down -1.54% from the previous closing price of $133.82. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 52235994 shares were traded. NVDA reached its highest trading level at $134.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $130.57.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NVDA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 08, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $165.

On September 02, 2022, Daiwa Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $215 to $133.

Craig Hallum Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $210 to $180.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Dabiri John sold 945 shares for $142.06 per share. The transaction valued at 134,247 led to the insider holds 3,205 shares of the business.

STEVENS MARK A sold 113,800 shares of NVDA for $17,991,780 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 2,482,693 shares after completing the transaction at $158.10 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, STEVENS MARK A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 113,850 shares for $158.03 each. As a result, the insider received 17,991,658 and left with 2,596,493 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NVIDIA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVDA has reached a high of $346.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $126.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 164.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 211.59.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NVDA traded about 54.27M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NVDA traded about 56.99M shares per day. A total of 2.50B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.39B. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NVDA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 36.04M with a Short Ratio of 0.54, compared to 31.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 1.50%.

Dividends & Splits

NVDA’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.16, up from 0.64 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.21. The current Payout Ratio is 5.20% for NVDA, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2021 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 31 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.31 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $1.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.32, with high estimates of $1.53 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.78 and $4.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.34. EPS for the following year is $6.26, with 35 analysts recommending between $8.75 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

30 analysts predict $8.1B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.2B to a low estimate of $7.88B. As of the current estimate, NVIDIA Corporation’s year-ago sales were $6.33B, an estimated increase of 28.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 40 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVDA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.91B, up 23.90% from the average estimate. Based on 40 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50B and the low estimate is $33.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.