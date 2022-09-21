There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Oceaneering International Inc. (OII)

The closing price of Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) was 8.65 for the day, down -5.88% from the previous closing price of $9.19. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1370649 shares were traded. OII reached its highest trading level at $9.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OII’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on February 01, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $21 from $17 previously.

On May 05, 2021, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $15.

Cowen reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on March 03, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when WEBSTER STEVEN A bought 25,000 shares for $8.72 per share. The transaction valued at 218,052 led to the insider holds 99,208 shares of the business.

MCEVOY M KEVIN sold 3,500 shares of OII for $39,286 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 113,980 shares after completing the transaction at $11.22 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, MCEVOY M KEVIN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,429 shares for $12.50 each. As a result, the insider received 155,367 and left with 117,480 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OII has reached a high of $18.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.12.

Shares Statistics:

OII traded an average of 1.14M shares per day over the past three months and 1.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 100.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.18M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OII as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.12M with a Short Ratio of 3.26, compared to 3.87M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.11% and a Short% of Float of 5.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $-0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.29 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $570.36M to a low estimate of $508.5M. As of the current estimate, Oceaneering International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $485.42M, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $537.6M, an increase of 15.20% over than the figure of $12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $557.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $518.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.87B, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.37B and the low estimate is $2.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.