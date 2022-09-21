Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) was 3.08 for the day, down -4.35% from the previous closing price of $3.22. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12086640 shares were traded. TLRY reached its highest trading level at $3.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TLRY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 04, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $9.

On November 18, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $10.Barclays initiated its Underweight rating on November 18, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Kennedy Brendan sold 350,000 shares for $3.22 per share. The transaction valued at 1,128,015 led to the insider holds 6,924,196 shares of the business.

Kennedy Brendan sold 350,000 shares of TLRY for $1,081,675 on Jul 05. The Director now owns 7,624,196 shares after completing the transaction at $3.09 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TLRY has reached a high of $13.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6388, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2281.

Shares Statistics:

TLRY traded an average of 24.89M shares per day over the past three months and 15.65M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 580.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 561.78M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TLRY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 72.2M with a Short Ratio of 2.67, compared to 69.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.60% and a Short% of Float of 13.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.28B and the low estimate is $1.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.