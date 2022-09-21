Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)

The closing price of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) was 0.50 for the day, down -10.71% from the previous closing price of $0.56. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1692651 shares were traded. ATHE reached its highest trading level at $0.6200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4190.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ATHE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATHE has reached a high of $1.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6012, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7309.

Shares Statistics:

ATHE traded an average of 83.21K shares per day over the past three months and 199.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.54M. Insiders hold about 18.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ATHE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 259.25k with a Short Ratio of 2.60, compared to 173.19k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.