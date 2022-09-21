Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)

The closing price of TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) was 4.00 for the day, down -2.20% from the previous closing price of $4.09. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1234086 shares were traded. TTI reached its highest trading level at $4.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9039.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TTI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2021, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its Underperform to Outperform on February 02, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when SULLIVAN WILLIAM D sold 200,471 shares for $3.56 per share. The transaction valued at 713,945 led to the insider holds 233,369 shares of the business.

O’Brien Richard D sold 25,000 shares of TTI for $95,622 on Nov 05. The VP-Finance & Global Controller now owns 197,677 shares after completing the transaction at $3.82 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TETRA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTI has reached a high of $5.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0036, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7378.

Shares Statistics:

TTI traded an average of 1.18M shares per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 127.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.41M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TTI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.14M with a Short Ratio of 2.02, compared to 2.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $137.3M to a low estimate of $133M. As of the current estimate, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $102.33M, an estimated increase of 31.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $130.42M, an increase of 24.00% less than the figure of $31.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $139.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $125M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $555.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $515M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $529.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $388.27M, up 36.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $599.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $651.9M and the low estimate is $563M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.