Update from ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP): A steady trajectory

The closing price of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) was 8.35 for the day, down -4.90% from the previous closing price of $8.78. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1008868 shares were traded. PUMP reached its highest trading level at $8.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PUMP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $14 from $16 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Armour Spencer D III sold 32,931 shares for $8.85 per share. The transaction valued at 291,439 led to the insider holds 67,899 shares of the business.

Armour Spencer D III sold 32,931 shares of PUMP for $326,017 on Aug 02. The Director now owns 67,899 shares after completing the transaction at $9.90 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Armour Spencer D III, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 32,931 shares for $8.99 each. As a result, the insider received 296,050 and left with 67,899 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PUMP has reached a high of $16.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.16.

Shares Statistics:

PUMP traded an average of 1.32M shares per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 104.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.66M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PUMP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.22M with a Short Ratio of 2.80, compared to 5.77M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.05% and a Short% of Float of 6.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $-0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.38 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1. EPS for the following year is $1.71, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.22 and $0.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PUMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $874.51M, up 44.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.61B and the low estimate is $1.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.