What shareholders can do to beat the market with AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) stock

As of close of business last night, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.25, down -1.09% from its previous closing price of $0.26. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0028 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1029991 shares were traded. ACRX reached its highest trading level at $0.2681 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2537.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 11, 2019, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Angotti Vincent J. bought 46,400 shares for $0.22 per share. The transaction valued at 10,333 led to the insider holds 1,016,919 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AcelRx’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACRX has reached a high of $1.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2656, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3332.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACRX traded 3.14M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 147.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.31M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ACRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.21M with a Short Ratio of 3.59, compared to 6.12M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.62% and a Short% of Float of 7.71%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $-0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.21 and $-0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.23. EPS for the following year is $-0.14, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.14 and $-0.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $550k. It ranges from a high estimate of $600k to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.81M, an estimated decrease of -69.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.82M, up 153.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.41M and the low estimate is $22.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 227.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.