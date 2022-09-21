Which analyst expects Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Gossamer Bio Inc.’s stock clocked out at 13.60, up 0.59% from its previous closing price of $13.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1172762 shares were traded. GOSS reached its highest trading level at $13.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.31.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GOSS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on September 19, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On April 18, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $19.

On April 06, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.UBS initiated its Buy rating on April 06, 2022, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 15 when Carter Laura bought 6,934 shares for $7.21 per share. The transaction valued at 49,994 led to the insider holds 87,168 shares of the business.

Christian Waage bought 6,934 shares of GOSS for $49,994 on Jul 15. The EVP, Tech Ops and Admin now owns 13,888 shares after completing the transaction at $7.21 per share. On Jul 15, another insider, Giraudo Bryan, who serves as the COO/CFO of the company, bought 13,869 shares for $7.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,995 and bolstered with 20,990 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOSS has reached a high of $15.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.95.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GOSS traded 1.46M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 93.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.80M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GOSS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.51M with a Short Ratio of 11.04, compared to 12.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.52% and a Short% of Float of 20.94%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.44 and a low estimate of $-0.79, while EPS last year was $-0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.65, with high estimates of $-0.39 and low estimates of $-0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.98 and $-3.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.73. EPS for the following year is $-2.41, with 9 analysts recommending between $-1.72 and $-3.25.