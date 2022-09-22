A correction may be in store for Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) shares?

As of close of business last night, Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s stock clocked out at 3.44, down -6.27% from its previous closing price of $3.67. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1008623 shares were traded. ATAI reached its highest trading level at $3.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ATAI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.70 and its Current Ratio is at 14.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on November 30, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On November 11, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.

On October 18, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on October 18, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 29 when Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. bought 21,900 shares for $4.47 per share. The transaction valued at 97,801 led to the insider holds 1,799,302 shares of the business.

Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. bought 34,700 shares of ATAI for $154,689 on Apr 28. The 10% Owner now owns 1,777,402 shares after completing the transaction at $4.46 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, Apeiron Investment Group Ltd., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 19,803 shares for $4.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 91,939 and bolstered with 1,742,702 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 852.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATAI has reached a high of $17.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2466, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0651.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ATAI traded 767.53K shares on average per day over the past three months and 529.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 153.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.69M. Insiders hold about 9.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ATAI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.14M with a Short Ratio of 8.36, compared to 4.38M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 4.06%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.19 and a low estimate of $-0.31, while EPS last year was $-0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.25, with high estimates of $-0.19 and low estimates of $-0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.74 and $-1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.96. EPS for the following year is $-1.11, with 11 analysts recommending between $-0.73 and $-1.55.