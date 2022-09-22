An investigation into BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)’s technical aspects

The price of BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) closed at 45.92 in the last session, down -0.76% from day before closing price of $46.27. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1353113 shares were traded. BCE reached its highest trading level at $46.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.91.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BCE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BCE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCE has reached a high of $59.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.99.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BCE traded on average about 1.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.75M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 911.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 911.73M. Insiders hold about 0.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BCE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.31M with a Short Ratio of 14.06, compared to 24.1M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BCE is 2.80, which was 3.37 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.39. The current Payout Ratio is 149.30% for BCE, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 10, 2006 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.76 and $2.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.66. EPS for the following year is $2.82, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.93 and $2.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.72B, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.55B and the low estimate is $19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.