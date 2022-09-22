An overall feel about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Biogen Inc.’s stock clocked out at 199.34, down -2.38% from its previous closing price of $204.20. In other words, the price has decreased by $-4.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1061304 shares were traded. BIIB reached its highest trading level at $209.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $199.29.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BIIB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on April 18, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $265 from $235 previously.

On March 08, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $304 to $223.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on March 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $227 to $248.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when BIOGEN INC. sold 100,000 shares for $5.27 per share. The transaction valued at 526,520 led to the insider holds 23,652,466 shares of the business.

BIOGEN INC. sold 400,000 shares of BIIB for $2,130,720 on Aug 29. The 10% Owner now owns 23,752,466 shares after completing the transaction at $5.33 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Biogen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIIB has reached a high of $304.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $187.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 210.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 213.24.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BIIB traded 937.33K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 145.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.00M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BIIB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.01, compared to 2.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 1.63%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 25 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.86 and a low estimate of $3.57, while EPS last year was $4.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.53, with high estimates of $4.27 and low estimates of $2.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.45 and $15.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.45. EPS for the following year is $15.77, with 26 analysts recommending between $20.81 and $12.3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 25 analysts expect revenue to total $2.47B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.56B to a low estimate of $2.4B. As of the current estimate, Biogen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.78B, an estimated decrease of -11.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.41B, a decrease of -11.90% less than the figure of $-11.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.21B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIIB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.98B, down -9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.09B and the low estimate is $8.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.