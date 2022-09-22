Analysis of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT): Selected Notes

The closing price of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) was 60.29 for the day, down -1.37% from the previous closing price of $61.13. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1008395 shares were traded. LNT reached its highest trading level at $62.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.29.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LNT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on August 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $70 from $62 previously.

On May 17, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $57 to $60.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on January 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $57 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Falotico Nancy Joy bought 1,200 shares for $61.00 per share. The transaction valued at 73,200 led to the insider holds 1,210 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alliant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNT has reached a high of $65.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.12.

Shares Statistics:

LNT traded an average of 1.30M shares per day over the past three months and 1.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 250.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 250.54M. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LNT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.2M with a Short Ratio of 2.44, compared to 2.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.88% and a Short% of Float of 1.14%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.52, LNT has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.71. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.89. The current Payout Ratio is 59.80% for LNT, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 19, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.8 and $2.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.75. EPS for the following year is $2.89, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.95 and $2.84.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $879M to a low estimate of $842.35M. As of the current estimate, Alliant Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $817M, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.67B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.22B and the low estimate is $3.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.