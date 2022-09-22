Analysis of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX): Selected Notes

The closing price of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) was 20.62 for the day, down -8.80% from the previous closing price of $22.61. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1158420 shares were traded. PLRX reached its highest trading level at $22.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.45.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PLRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

On July 20, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $33.

On May 25, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on May 25, 2022, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Coulie Bernard sold 12,502 shares for $22.54 per share. The transaction valued at 281,851 led to the insider holds 59,273 shares of the business.

Coulie Bernard sold 12,498 shares of PLRX for $281,205 on Jul 12. The President and CEO now owns 59,273 shares after completing the transaction at $22.50 per share. On Jul 11, another insider, Lefebvre Eric, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $20.00 each. As a result, the insider received 60,000 and left with 138,436 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 108.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLRX has reached a high of $24.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.90.

Shares Statistics:

PLRX traded an average of 2.05M shares per day over the past three months and 555.7k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.45M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PLRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.47, compared to 2.08M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.28% and a Short% of Float of 7.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.77 and a low estimate of $-0.86, while EPS last year was $-0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.81, with high estimates of $-0.65 and low estimates of $-0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.89 and $-3.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.2. EPS for the following year is $-3.48, with 8 analysts recommending between $-3.01 and $-3.99.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.57M, down -31.70% from the average estimate.