Are analysts optimistic about Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KDP) stock?

The closing price of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) was 37.16 for the day, down -0.72% from the previous closing price of $37.43. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5965254 shares were traded. KDP reached its highest trading level at $37.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.15.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KDP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 95.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on June 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $38 from $42 previously.

On March 22, 2022, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $40.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on June 29, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $42.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Milikin Maurice Anthony bought 12,986 shares for $38.97 per share. The transaction valued at 506,064 led to the insider holds 142,776 shares of the business.

Milikin Maurice Anthony bought 12,979 shares of KDP for $489,308 on Sep 06. The Chief Supply Chain Officer now owns 129,790 shares after completing the transaction at $37.70 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Milikin Maurice Anthony, who serves as the Chief Supply Chain Officer of the company, bought 12,979 shares for $38.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 503,455 and bolstered with 116,811 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Keurig’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KDP has reached a high of $41.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.20.

Shares Statistics:

KDP traded an average of 7.36M shares per day over the past three months and 8.91M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.42B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 838.72M. Insiders hold about 5.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.60% stake in the company. Shares short for KDP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.78M with a Short Ratio of 1.87, compared to 10.26M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.18% and a Short% of Float of 1.80%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.60, KDP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.54.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.73 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.69. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.97 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.64B to a low estimate of $3.48B. As of the current estimate, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.16B, an estimated increase of 13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.73B, an increase of 10.00% less than the figure of $13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.63B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KDP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.68B, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.91B and the low estimate is $14.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.