Are Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Datadog Inc.’s stock clocked out at 94.51, up 1.00% from its previous closing price of $93.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4140596 shares were traded. DDOG reached its highest trading level at $99.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.59.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DDOG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 81.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 01, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $135.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Richardson Julie sold 3,906 shares for $96.87 per share. The transaction valued at 378,356 led to the insider holds 3,932 shares of the business.

OBSTLER DAVID M sold 2,500 shares of DDOG for $250,625 on Sep 09. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 200,448 shares after completing the transaction at $100.25 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Pomel Olivier, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 13,076 shares for $98.18 each. As a result, the insider received 1,283,802 and left with 256,772 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Datadog’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5250.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 86.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 110.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DDOG has reached a high of $199.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 101.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 125.45.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DDOG traded 4.51M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 314.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 261.66M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DDOG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.26M with a Short Ratio of 2.43, compared to 12.54M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.94% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and $0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $1.06, with 22 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $379.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $397M to a low estimate of $377.5M. As of the current estimate, Datadog Inc.’s year-ago sales were $233.55M, an estimated increase of 62.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $410.29M, an increase of 51.70% less than the figure of $62.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $427.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $395M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DDOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 57.30% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.43B and the low estimate is $2.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.