As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Aegon N.V. (AEG) offers stability

The closing price of Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) was 4.50 for the day, down -2.60% from the previous closing price of $4.62. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2139715 shares were traded. AEG reached its highest trading level at $4.6350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AEG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aegon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEG has reached a high of $6.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4776, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9517.

Shares Statistics:

AEG traded an average of 3.25M shares per day over the past three months and 2.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.03B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.77B. Insiders hold about 10.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AEG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.38M with a Short Ratio of 0.56, compared to 3.33M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.12, AEG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.21. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.44. The current Payout Ratio is 86.60% for AEG, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 16, 2003 when the company split stock in a 104:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.74 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.79B, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.29B and the low estimate is $30.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.