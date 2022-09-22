It’s an appealing income play to consider Splunk Inc. (SPLK)

After closing at $88.63 in the most recent trading day, Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) closed at 86.54, down -2.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1445259 shares were traded. SPLK reached its highest trading level at $90.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $86.49.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SPLK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on August 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $160.

On July 22, 2022, Citigroup reiterated its Neutral rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $120 to $118.

On July 07, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $130.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on July 07, 2022, with a $130 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Child Jason sold 2,000 shares for $87.04 per share. The transaction valued at 174,080 led to the insider holds 214,773 shares of the business.

Morgan Scott sold 1,000 shares of SPLK for $87,570 on Sep 06. The SVP, CLO, Global Affairs & Sec now owns 129,311 shares after completing the transaction at $87.57 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Bice Shawn, who serves as the President of PROD & TECH of the company, sold 31,316 shares for $87.73 each. As a result, the insider received 2,747,204 and left with 103,680 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPLK has reached a high of $176.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 101.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 111.57.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.94M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.15M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 161.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.61M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SPLK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.68M with a Short Ratio of 2.82, compared to 4.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.91% and a Short% of Float of 2.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 30 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.09 and a low estimate of $-0.55, while EPS last year was $-0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $-0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and $-0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 34 analysts recommending between $3.03 and $-0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.67B, up 24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.38B and the low estimate is $3.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.