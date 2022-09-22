There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD)

The closing price of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) was 16.77 for the day, up 1.95% from the previous closing price of $16.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1719992 shares were traded. NOMD reached its highest trading level at $17.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.45.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NOMD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On January 27, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 05, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $29.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOMD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.94B and an Enterprise Value of 5.00B. As of this moment, Nomad’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.84.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NOMD is 0.63, which has changed by -40.26% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -14.81% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NOMD has reached a high of $28.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.37.

Shares Statistics:

NOMD traded an average of 550.38K shares per day over the past three months and 828.53k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 174.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.45M. Insiders hold about 15.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NOMD as of Aug 30, 2022 were 1.54M with a Short Ratio of 2.80, compared to 1.7M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 1.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.77 and $1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.74. EPS for the following year is $1.89, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.94 and $1.79.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $703.29M to a low estimate of $677.85M. As of the current estimate, Nomad Foods Limited’s year-ago sales were $691.5M, an estimated increase of 0.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.82B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.13B and the low estimate is $2.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.