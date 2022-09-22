This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG)

In the latest session, DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) closed at 14.77 down -3.15% from its previous closing price of $15.25. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1651768 shares were traded. DBRG reached its highest trading level at $15.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 14, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $7.

On December 16, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on December 16, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Stewart Liam bought 3,300 shares for $15.26 per share. The transaction valued at 50,348 led to the insider holds 114,812 shares of the business.

Ganzi Marc C bought 32,000 shares of DBRG for $487,040 on Sep 20. The CEO now owns 386,423 shares after completing the transaction at $15.22 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Ganzi Marc C, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 27,943 shares for $17.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 498,224 and bolstered with 354,423 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DBRG has reached a high of $34.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.46.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DBRG has traded an average of 1.61M shares per day and 2.17M over the past ten days. A total of 164.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.89M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DBRG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 25.09M with a Short Ratio of 5.60, compared to 23.79M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.83% and a Short% of Float of 4.48%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DBRG is 0.04, from 0.00 in the trailing year.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.07, while EPS last year was $-0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.03, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.45 and $-0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.52. EPS for the following year is $0, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.07 and $-0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $284.17M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $295.76M to a low estimate of $270.7M. As of the current estimate, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $237.19M, an estimated increase of 19.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $297.66M, an increase of 18.00% less than the figure of $19.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $317.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $289.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DBRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $965.8M, up 19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.52B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.