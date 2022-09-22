Update from Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) was 0.27 for the day, down -7.20% from the previous closing price of $0.30. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0213 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1004240 shares were traded. CHEK reached its highest trading level at $0.3099 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2632.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CHEK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.00 and its Current Ratio is at 13.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2018, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5.50 to $6.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 28, 2017, while the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $5.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHEK now has a Market Capitalization of 34.43M and an Enterprise Value of -14.41M.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CHEK is 0.36, which has changed by -72.22% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -14.81% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CHEK has reached a high of $1.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3350, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4372.

Shares Statistics:

CHEK traded an average of 498.78K shares per day over the past three months and 441.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.69M. Insiders hold about 3.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CHEK as of Aug 30, 2022 were 1.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.51, compared to 1.1M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.23 and $-0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.23. EPS for the following year is $-0.24, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.24 and $-0.24.