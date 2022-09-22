What shareholders can do to beat the market with Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) stock

As of close of business last night, Alamos Gold Inc.’s stock clocked out at 7.25, up 1.54% from its previous closing price of $7.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3448303 shares were traded. AGI reached its highest trading level at $7.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.07.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AGI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.88B and an Enterprise Value of 2.69B. As of this moment, Alamos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.52.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AGI is 1.12, which has changed by 0.97% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -14.81% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AGI has reached a high of $9.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.57.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AGI traded 4.48M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 391.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 390.57M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AGI as of Aug 30, 2022 were 9.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.21, compared to 11.68M on Jul 28, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.10, AGI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.13. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.72.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $232.84M. It ranges from a high estimate of $243M to a low estimate of $215.9M. As of the current estimate, Alamos Gold Inc.’s year-ago sales were $198M, an estimated increase of 17.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $241.45M, an increase of 18.90% over than the figure of $17.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $242.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $240.1M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $890M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $817M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $849.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $823.6M, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $870.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $946.7M and the low estimate is $803.18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.